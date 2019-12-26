Hassell Howard Weeks, Jr.
ROCKY MOUNT - Hassell Howard Weeks, Jr., age 95, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on June 26, 1925, he was the son of the late Hassell Howard Weeks and Katherine Philips Weeks. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Philips Weeks.
Hassell served in the U.S. Army-Airforce during World War II. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Hassell owned and operated the H.H. Weeks Seed and Feed store for 25 years. He became a realtor and real estate broker in 1973. Hassell was employed by Wilkinson - Bulluck with was later purchased by Wimberley and Gregory as a real estate broker and property manager. He was still an active agent working each day up until the age of 90. Hassell was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he helped with the Flower Ministry and Meals on Wheels. He served on the Rocky Mount Planning Board. Hassell loved golf, gardening, dancing, hunting, and was a lifelong member of the Roanoke and Tar River Gun Club and was also a member of the Elks Club. He was a member of the Rocky Mount Historic Preservation Commission and was one of the longest living members of Benvenue Country Club. Hassell will always be remembered as a gifted storyteller and many called him "a walking historian." He always enjoyed sharing his stories with others while traveling down a country road or street or, as he happened to pass by a home of interest. Hassell was a master at recounting his family history and providing humorous stories to accompany it. He would often say he thought of himself as a great source of "useless knowledge." When celebrating his 85th birthday, June 26, 2010, friends shared thoughts about Hassell and many agreed he was truly our Norther Carolina Southern Gentleman. His greatest pleasure came from the relationships shared with his family and friends and his passion for life that continued up to his dying day.
Hassell leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 34 years, Roberta "Bobbi" Gaskins Weeks; children, Dr. Hassell Howard Weeks, III and wife, Patricia Bridger Weeks of Spring Hope, Louis Batchelor Weeks and wife, Patricia Pridgen Weeks of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Elizabeth Clarke Weeks and Katherine Philips Weeks and Ana Katherine Weeks of Spring Hope and Thomas Henry Ellstrom of Rocky Mount; step-children, Kimbelyn Delano Emory and husband, Stuart Mason Emory of Wilmington; Brian James Thornes and wife, Megan Arth Thornes and their daughters, Madison Grace Thornes and Harper Mae Thornes of Scottsdale, AR; sister-in-law, Sylvia Crocker Weeks of Hilton Head, SC; and two nieces and one nephew and their families in SC.
The Service of Thanks and Celebration of Hassell's Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Rocky Mount, 153 N. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Rev. Dr. Preston Smith and Rev. Matthew Baker officiating. After the service, family and friends will gather for a reception in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Presbyterian Church, 153 N. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or Church of the Good Shepherd, 231 N. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019