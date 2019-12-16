Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Haywood "Fletcher" Wilson. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM St. Paul United Methodist Church 1217 Bethlehem Road Rocky Mount , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM St. Paul United Methodist Church 1217 Bethlehem Road, Rocky Mount, , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Haywood "Fletcher" Wilson



ROCKY MOUNT - Haywood "Fletcher" Wilson, age 85, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Born in Pitt County, NC on October 26, 1934, he was the son of the late David Julius Wilson and Allie Bert Brown Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Wilson Cooke; sisters; Lucy Wilson Weiss, Mary "Brownie" Wilson Andrews, half-sisters, Julia Ross, Flossie Goode, Katie Barnhill, Carrie Wilson, Renie Wilson, Virginia Clayton, and Mildred Hardison; his brother, Willis Whichard Wilson, half-brothers, James Edgar Langley, J.D. Langley and Moses Langley.



Fletcher leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 27 years, Kay Morgan Wilson; son, Dave Wilson and his wife, Patty of Harrisburg, PA and their children, Elizabeth Kerns and her husband Collin, and their children, Elijah, Jacob and Noah Kerns; Sam Wilson and his wife, Amy, and their children, Emma and Natalie Wilson; Brian Wilson, Sadie Wilson, grandsons, Jason Cooke and his wife, Abbie and Cameron Cooke; step-daughters, Laura Smithson of Sharpsburg, Janet Glasgow and her husband, Michael of Rocky Mount and their children, Adrienne Troutman and Melissa Howard and her husband, Ben; grandchildren, Jackson and Ethan Troutman, Colin and Avery Howard; step-daughter, Rhonda Smithson of High Point and son, Dennis Gray; step-son, Miles Smithson and his wife, Holly of Winston Salem and their children, Hannah, Chandler and Grace Smithson. He is also survived by his son-in-law, David Lee Cooke of Momeyer and many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1217 Bethlehem Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27803, with the Pastor Laura Wittman officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. A visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM prior to the service in the Sanctuary of St. Paul United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1217 Bethlehem Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

