Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Entombment 10:00 AM Rocky Mount Memorial Park Chapel of Memories Mausoleum Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Lakeside Baptist Church 1501 Sunset Avenue Rocky Mount, , NC

Hazel Buchanan Ayscue



ROCKY MOUNT - Hazel Buchanan Ayscue, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born in Vance County, NC on July 3, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Nathanial Owen Buchanan and Pearl Elizabeth Wynne Buchanan. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Dr. Alfred Thomas Ayscue; and sister, Rachel Breedlove.



As a pastor's wife, Hazel was involved in all aspects of the church, including teaching Sunday School and helping with Vacation Bible School. She hosted many weddings in her home and picked flowers out of her garden for the occasion. Hazel had a servant's heart, always taking care of her family and friends when in need or simply providing caring guidance to those around her. She was the matriarch of the family. A devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Hazel will be dearly missed and never forgotten.



Hazel leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Debbie Creech and Lori Phillips, all of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by her grandsons, Jeremy Creech and his wife, Mary, of High Point, Chase Phillips and his wife, Giovanna, of Wendell, and Johnathon Creech and his wife, Stephanie, of Cary; 7 great-grandchildren, Alex and Jason Creech, Isaac and Jordan Phillips, and Katelyn, Mya, and Ava Creech; brother, Tommy Buchanan and wife, Grace; sisters-in-law, Ellie Ayscue Collins and Jeanne Ayscue.



A Celebration of Hazel's Life will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Dr. Jody Wright officiating. Following the ceremony, relatives and friends are welcome to visit with the family until 12:30 PM inside the Sugg Foyer of the Kincheloe Building.



Entombment will be at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Chapel of Memories Mausoleum on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM prior to the Service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Hazel's memory to Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

