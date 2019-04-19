Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Jean Whitley Rogers Swindell. View Sign

Helen Jean Whitley Rogers Swindell



ROCKY MOUNT - Helen Jean Whitley Rogers Swindell, age 84, slipped peacefully into Heaven on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 where she joined her other 12 siblings. She was the last of 13 children.



Born in Wilson County, NC on November 1, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Eddie Whitley and Bessie Helen Delphila Griffin Whitley Balkcum. She was also preceded in death by her son, Tommy Earl Rogers, Jr.; brothers, Harvey, Eddie, Jr., David, Clyde, Andre, and Kenneth; and sisters, Ester, Margaret, Virginia, Mavis, Ethel, and Frances.



Helen Jean grew up on a farm in both Wilson and Nash Counties. She attended school in the area until she married her husband, Tommy Rogers who was in the US Air Force. They traveled and lived in the United States as well as overseas. They had four children together. Helen was a Department Manager with Montgomery Wards in Rocky Mount before going to work with Belk Tylers where she retired.



Helen had many interests and was talented in all of them. She enjoyed sewing, croche, knitting, embroidery and all types of arts and crafts. She had a great love of gardening just like her Mother. She always had all kinds of plants inside and outside. Whenever you visited her, she would try to give you a piece to take home that she had just "rooted." Helen had a beautiful smile and a wonderful spirit. She loved her family immensely. She did all that she could for them and gave all that she had. Helen will be loved and missed by all those who knew her. We will continue to cherish her memories in our hearts.



Helen is survived by, children, Jacquline Diane Rogers Acrey and husband, Mike, of Rocky Mount, Linda Davis and husband, Eric, of Rocky Mount, and son, Christopher Scott Rogers of Nashville. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jessica Rogers and significate other, Aaron, Casey Pearson and husband, Daniel, Matthew Nealey and wife, Samantha, Josh Dixon and wife, Kelly, Jordan Evans, Daniel Dixon and significate other, Shannon, Chelsea Davis, Seth Davis, and wife, Mackenzie, and Alaina Rogers; great-grandchildren, Roselyn, Cameron, Avery, Michael, Hannah, Brantley, Addison, Colson, Taylor, Reese, Caleb, Karlee, and Lilli; and many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Dr. David Whitley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



The family would like to thank Community Home Care & Hospice for their care and help during this time. Deep thanks to Brookdale Senior Living for the everyday love and care they showed on a daily basis.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 2479 Hurt Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

