Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Price Raper. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Price Raper



ROCKY MOUNT - Helen Price Raper, age 87, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 29, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on August 3, 1932, she was the daughter of the late James Thomas Price and Nora Hux Price. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry B. Raper; brothers, James T. Price, Jr., Charles T. Price, Maynard H. Price; and sisters, Audrey P. Harrison and Lucy Mayo Leister.



Helen graduated from Whitakers High School in 1950. On December 7, 1952, she married Larry Raper, a union that lasted 56 years, until his death in 2008. She was employed at COECO in Rocky Mount, and retired after 28 years from Bank of America. In her later years, she worked in the gift department at Almonds Drugs. Helen was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and served as an officer and director of her community association. She will be remembered for her engaging personality and grand sense of humor.



Helen leaves behind to cherish her memory, children, L. Bryant Raper and wife, Deborah, of Georgetown, SC, Teresa L. Moore and husband, Louis, of Greensboro, John Stanford Raper and wife, Vivian, of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by grandchildren, Andrew Roper, Shawn Roper, Elaine Deal, John Raper, Allison Raper, Colby Moore, and Josh Moore; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Clinton E. Price and wife, Charlene, of Florence, SC, Leland C. Price and wife, Nancy, of Alexandria, LA; and sisters, Cynthia Price Fisher and husband, Donald, of Rocky Mount, Gayle Price Moye of Roanoke Rapids.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Noah Howard and Parker Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Animal Crackers, P. O. Box 8860, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Helen Price RaperROCKY MOUNT - Helen Price Raper, age 87, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 29, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on August 3, 1932, she was the daughter of the late James Thomas Price and Nora Hux Price. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry B. Raper; brothers, James T. Price, Jr., Charles T. Price, Maynard H. Price; and sisters, Audrey P. Harrison and Lucy Mayo Leister.Helen graduated from Whitakers High School in 1950. On December 7, 1952, she married Larry Raper, a union that lasted 56 years, until his death in 2008. She was employed at COECO in Rocky Mount, and retired after 28 years from Bank of America. In her later years, she worked in the gift department at Almonds Drugs. Helen was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and served as an officer and director of her community association. She will be remembered for her engaging personality and grand sense of humor.Helen leaves behind to cherish her memory, children, L. Bryant Raper and wife, Deborah, of Georgetown, SC, Teresa L. Moore and husband, Louis, of Greensboro, John Stanford Raper and wife, Vivian, of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by grandchildren, Andrew Roper, Shawn Roper, Elaine Deal, John Raper, Allison Raper, Colby Moore, and Josh Moore; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Clinton E. Price and wife, Charlene, of Florence, SC, Leland C. Price and wife, Nancy, of Alexandria, LA; and sisters, Cynthia Price Fisher and husband, Donald, of Rocky Mount, Gayle Price Moye of Roanoke Rapids.A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Noah Howard and Parker Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Animal Crackers, P. O. Box 8860, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close