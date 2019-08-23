Helen Proctor Davenport



TARBORO - Helen Proctor Davenport passed at her home on August 18,2019.



A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 11 AM in Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Lamont Hemminger officiating. The family will receive friends at Carlisle Funeral Home Saturday from 10 to 11 AM.



Helen was preceded in death by her husband Enest George Davenport, a son George Davenport,Jr., and brothers, Sam Proctor, Joe Proctor, Ashton Proctor and George Proctor; sisters, Katherine Newsome and Hazel Coker.



Helen was an avid gardener and loved growing flowers which we are enjoying in her yard today. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tarboro for 72 years and worked in the nursery for many of those years. Helen was also very active in the WMU and in decorating the church in her earlier years.



She is survived by; daughter; LeNeve Davenport Duncan of Wilmington, grandchildren, Shepherd Duncan Joseph and Catherine Clark Duncan of Wilmington, David Brantley Davenport of Emerald Isle and Virginia Davenport Young of South Africa. She is also survived by 3 great grandchildren, Elianna LeNeve Joseph, Abigail Andreaus Young and Noelle Elizabeth Young. Helen is also survived by sister, Ruby Proctor Swearengen of Beaufort, SC., Sisters-in-law, Shirley Davenport Etheridge of Tarboro and Joyce Proctor of Goldsboro, as well as many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church in Tarboro, NC. in remembrance of Helen Proctor Davenport.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

