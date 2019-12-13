Henry Lankford Dunton, Jr.
ROCKY MOUNT - Henry Lankford Dunton, Jr., known as Dutch to many, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 10th. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on September 30, 1941, and was the son of the late Henry Lankford and Frances Bell Dunton. He was raised in Blacksburg, Virginia and graduated from Blacksburg High School. He attended Virginia Tech, served in the U.S. Coast Guard, and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University.
He is survived by Sissy, his wife of 52 years and by daughter Holly Ferry and husband Christian and son Lank Dunton and wife Liz. His grandchildren are Spencer, Walker and Ford Ferry and Henry and Ada Dunton. He's also survived by his sister Peggy Ebert and husband Dave.
Dutch's business career was in trash management with Browning Ferris Industries retiring as a vice president. He was an active member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church serving as Vestry Senior Warden and in many other volunteer duties in the church. He loved hunting, fishing with his grandchildren, tending his roses, building bird houses, and the Virginia Tech Hokies. Let's Go Hokies!
A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 301 Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 13, 2019