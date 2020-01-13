Herman Daniel "Danny" Weaver
ROCKY MOUNT - Herman Daniel "Danny" Weaver, 62, passed away January 10, 2020. He was born June 4, 1957 in Johnston County, NC. He is preceded in death by his father Eugene Weaver and daughter Angie Weaver Webb. He worked as a crane operator.
He is survived by his wife Freda Batts Weaver; mother Betsy Wadsworth Weaver; children Kenneth Weaver (Melissa), Jennifer Peaden (Richard) and Chris Weaver; ten grandchildren; sisters, Beth Weaver, Virginia LeQuire (Randy), Vicky Sykes (Ken) and Larue Weaver; brother David Weaver.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Nashville Church of God with Rev. Stanley Gaskins officiating. A Visitation will follow the service at the church. The family would like to thank Hospice of Nash for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nashville Church of God or Hospice of Nash.
