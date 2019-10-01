Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heyward Willis Watford Jr.. View Sign Service Information First Baptist Church 200 S Church St Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Baptist Church 200 S. Church St. Rocky Mount , NC View Map Visitation Following Services First Baptist Church 200 S. Church St. Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Heyward Willis Watford, Jr.



RED OAK - Heyward Willis Watford, Jr. passed into Heaven on September 25, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his father, Heyward W. Watford and brother, J. Wayne Watford.



He is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Candice W. Watford; son, Heyward W. Watford, III (Jennifer); daughter, Michelle D. Watford, all of Red Oak; mother, Dorothy Maxine Watford of Florence, S.C.; siblings, James R. Watford (Diane) of Columbia, S.C., C. Ray Watford of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Susan W. Lynch of Florence, S.C.; sister-in-law, Cynthia W. Boyd (Russell) of Columbia, S.C.; along with a host of nieces, nephews and other extended relatives.



He served in the U.S. Army in the 65th Artillery Hawk Missile Fire Control from 1967-1970. He graduated from Francis Marion College with a Bachelor's in Business Administration and the University of South Carolina with a Graduate degree in Education. He was employed and retired from CSX transportation as a Manager of Field Investigations with 30 years of Service. He also served as a past President of the Rocky Mount Civitan Club.



Most importantly he was a true servant of Christ who sincerely loved God and his neighbors. As a member of First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount, he served as a Deacon, former small group leader, and a Sunday School teacher for grades 4 and 5. He had an unwavering love of Jesus Christ, the Bible, and his family. We rejoice in the knowledge that he saved by Grace through Faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and now resides in Heaven.



A Celebration of Life will take place at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 200 S. Church St., Rocky Mount. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the church narthex.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount, Children's Ministry. 200 South Church Street Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

