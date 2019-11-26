Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bryan-Lee Funeral Home 1200 Benson Road Garner , NC 27529 (919)-772-8225 Visitation 2:00 PM Sunrise United Methodist Church Service 3:00 PM Sunrise United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Horace D. Penny



FUQUAY-VARINA - Horace Donald Penny, born May 15, 1936, to the late Dexter Durwood Penny and Mabel Grissom Penny, died November 23, 2019. Horace grew up in rural Garner and worked on the family farm through high school. A graduate of Garner High School (Class of 1955), King's Business College, and the United States



He is survived by his bride of 62 years, Betty Lou Rowe Penny, of the home. Left to cherish his memory are daughters Melinda and her late husband Wayne (Bubba) Canady of Clayton, Melanie Penny of Fuquay Varina, and Melissa and Charles Murphy of Austin, Texas. Grandchildren: Rebekah Mangum Helms and husband Sgt. Thomas Helms of Havelock, Austin and Jacob Murphy of Austin, Texas. Great grandchildren: Sawyer and Charlotte Helms of Havelock. A special thanks to Raymundo and Norma for enriching the lives of Horace and Betty. The family wishes to thank them for all of their love and support.



Preceding him in death were his brothers Garland, Ernest, and Bobby Penny and one sister Virginia Lucille Penny who died as a child.



He leaves a legacy of love for his family and faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He will be dearly missed by his wife and daughters and their families, his extended family, and many friends.



The family invites you to join them in a celebration of his life at Sunrise United Methodist Church on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 for visitation at 2:00 pm.



Rev. John Michael McAllister will conduct the service at 3:00 pm.



Flowers will be graciously accepted or contributions in his memory may be made to Sunrise UMC Building Fund or Wake County SPCA.



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.



Online condolences may be made at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

