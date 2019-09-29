Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Horace "Elvin" Moore. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Horace "Elvin" Moore



ELM CITY - Horace "Elvin" Moore, age 62, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Johnston County, NC on September 17, 1957, he was the son of the late Horace Elvin Moore, Sr. and Derle McCabe Moore.



Elvin was a man of tremendous faith who loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A member of New Life Church along with his wife Juliana, he instilled the love of the Lord in his family and was also a very instrumental father to his son Daniel. Elvin owned and operated his family's flooring company, L.C. Moore & Son Floor Sanding and Finishing for many years after his father's passing.



He was a dedicated and gentle husband, a loving and caring father, brother in law, and a beacon of light to his friends and all those who knew him. Elvin will be forever loved, missed and will never be forgotten.



Elvin leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Juliana Bryan Moore of Elm City; and son, Daniel Bryan Moore of Raleigh. He is also survived by sister in law, Jill Gonzalez and husband, Steve; brother-in-law, Mark Bryan and wife, DeLena; aunts, Tillie Edwards and Pat Moore; uncles, Frank Moore and wife, Carol, and Carl McCabe; niece, Kristen Gonzalez; nephews, Dustin Bryan and wife, Nancy Jo, Bryson Bryan and wife, Amanda, Morgan Bryan and wife Cameron; several great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins.



A Celebration of Elvin's Life will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 6:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Tim Suber and Pastor Reggie Ethridge officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held at the Hills of Neuse Memorial Gardens in Smithfield at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Church, 1127 Benvenue Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Church, 1127 Benvenue Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.

Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

