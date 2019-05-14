Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Horace Ray Harris. View Sign Service Information Joyners Funeral Home 4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway Wilson , NC 27896 (252)-237-3197 Send Flowers Obituary

Horace Ray Harris



ELM CITY - Horace Ray Harris, 85 of Elm City passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. His funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Ridgecrest Worship Center, 1120 West Mount Drive, Rocky Mount. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove, Elm City. The Rev. Kelly Shope, Rev. James Starling and Rev. Allan Gardner will officiate.



The family will receive friends Wednesday after from 1:30 - 3 p.m. at Ridgecrest Worship Center, Rocky Mount and other times at the home.



Horace was born July 23, 1933 in Pitt County, son of the late Sallie Stoneham and Willie Thomas Harris. He was a graduate of Tarboro High School and worked for The Evening Telegram in Rocky Mount, The Daily Press and Times Herold in Newport News, Virginia. Horace was a Cub Scout Master of Pack 47 BSA, member and teacher at Park View Church of God in Virginia. He served as President of the IPPAU while with the Daily Press, a member of SRM Church of God (now Ridgecrest Worship Center), where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and was an usher. He was employed with Belks and Joyner's Funeral Home in Wilson. Horace loved the people he worked with and never met a stranger. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lois S. Harris of the home; daughter, Judieth Harris Garris of Sharpsburg; sons, Kelvin B. Harris and wife, Deborah of Pensacola, Florida, Clifford A. Harris and wife, Liz of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Richard D. Harris and wife, Nancy of Petersburg, Virginia; granddaughter, Michelle Strickland and husband, Jonathan of Raleigh; grandsons, Thomas Harris of Pensacola, Florida, Charles Harris and wife, Becca and Jason M. Harris both of Colorado Springs, Colorado; great-granddaughters, Anna Harris and Katie Strickland; great-grandsons, David Strickland and Aaron Harris; sister, Marian Mosley of Greenville; brother, Willie T. Harris of Elm City; special friends, Gary and Ann Durham and Carolyn and Lumus Starling and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Sallie Harris; sisters, Margie Jones, Louise Koroneos and his twin sister, Doris Keen and his brothers, David Silverthorne, H.W. "Bill" Harris and Grover Harris.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be directed to RWC Building Fund, 1120 West Mount Drive, Rocky Mount, North Carolina 27803 or the Wilson County EMS, PO Box 3911, Wilson, North Carolina 27895.



