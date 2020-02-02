Guest Book View Sign Service Information Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel 2720 Enterprise Pkwy Richmond , VA 23294 (804)-404-8234 Send Flowers Obituary

Hosea Cornelius Brower



RICHMOND - BROWER, Hosea Cornelius, 69, joined the Heavenly Orchestra on Monday, January 27, 2020. Hosea was raised in Moore County, North Carolina. He attended elementary and middle school in Carthage and Southern Pines. Hosea's love for music began at a very early age. His passion created opportunities to graduate from North Carolina School of the Arts High School in Winston Salem, Virginia State University in Petersburg, VA, (Bachelors and Masters) and studies at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.



He touched the hearts of many students. Hosea, HB, or Brower, taught at Peabody Junior High in Petersburg, VA, Matoaca High School in Chesterfield County, VA, Hopewell High School in Hopewell, VA, Bertie County Schools in Bertie County, NC, Edwards Junior High in Rocky Mount, NC, Rocky Mount Senior High School in Rocky Mount, NC and Henrico High School in Richmond, VA. He gave countless private lessons as well as serving the community through the joy of music.



He was a member of American School Band Directors Association, Music Educators National Conference, Tar River Orchestra, Richmond Pops, North Carolina Music Educators, North Carolina Bandmasters, National Education Association, North Carolina Association of Educators, Virginia Music Educators, Virginia State University's Sports Hall of Fame, Modis Phi Modis, and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.



A master musician, amazing husband, courageous father, enthusiastic and dedicated teacher, Hosea leaves to mourn his legacy his wife, Jahneakia; sons Jeremy and Hosea Jr; daughter Cornelia;, sister Dorothy Brower; god-daughters Julia Gonzalez and Maria Chacach (Hugo); grandchildren Nathanael and Maggie Chacach; special brother, Autro Martinez; sister-in-law Theresa Wiggins; brothers-in-law Bishop Apelles Hart (Ann), Avery Hart (Lashun), Stanley Hart (Wendy) and Melvin Hart (Sheree); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was a member of Brown Grove Baptist Church, Ashland Virginia.



Services for Mr. Brower will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 7 at Affinity Funeral Funeral Service Richmond Chapel on 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond Virginia and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 at Henrico High School, 302 Azalea Avenue, Richmond, VA 23227, a Musical Memorial.



Flowers are accepted or donations can be made to Henrico High School Band. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 3386, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

