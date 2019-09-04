Iola Hasty "Dick" Joyner
FRANKLIN, VA - Iola Hasty "Dick" Joyner, 86, passed away September 2, 2019 in Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount, NC. A native of Southampton County, she was a daughter the late Percy Lewis and Mable Denson Hasty and was also predeceased by her husband James William Joyner and her siblings Josephine Vargo, Carlton Hasty, Alfred Hasty, Doris Bess, Quillan Hasty, Gerald Hasty, P. L. Hasty and Elton Hasty.
Dick was a 1951 graduate of Courtland High School and a long-time local hairdresser. She was a member of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church.
Left to cherish her memory are two daughters Deborah Watson (George) of Rocky Mount, NC and Cindy Gillette (Bill) of Capron, VA; a son Edward Joyner (Beverly) of Rocky Mount, NC; four grandchildren Matthew Gillette (Megan), Jacob Gillette (Brittany), Jason Joyner (Meghan), and Joshua Joyner (Betsy); five great-grandchildren Emerson Kate Joyner, Nash Joyner, Grace Gillette, Benjamin Gillette, and Ezra Gillette; three special nieces Betty Jean Whitby, Anita Cutchins, and Penny Mobley; and closest friends Earl and Cecilia Burgess and Edwin and Kathy Brittle.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home, Franklin, VA with Pastor Randy Wright and her grandson Josh Joyner officiating. Burial will follow in Capron Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home and suggests that memorial donations be made to Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, 27002 Smith's Ferry Road, Franklin, VA 23851. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019