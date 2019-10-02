Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Causey Williams. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Causey Williams



ROCKY MOUNT - Irene Causey Williams, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on June 9, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Floyd John Causey, Sr. and Eva Taylor Causey. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Billy Edward Williams; sisters, Pearlie Braun, Annie Jane Campbell, and Margie Hauck; brothers, Floyd John Causey, Jr., Alvah Causey, David Causey, Frank Causey, and Phillip Causey.



Irene retired in 1999 after 42 years in the medical field. She worked at Parkview Hospital, Nash County Health Department, and retired after several years at Nash General Hospital. Irene was a member of People's Fellowship Baptist Church for 60 years where she graciously served in many functions: sang in the Choir, worked in the Nursery, taught Sunday School, and was Church Clerk for a number of years.



She was a very active and faithful servant who loved her family, her church family, and her many friends. She loved cooking for her family and enjoyed sewing. Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Irene leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Mike Williams and wife, Lisa St. John-Williams, of Apex, and daughter, Billie Odom of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by her grandson, Stephen Scott Odom of Wilmington; brothers, Bruce Causey of Greenville and Louis Causey of Farmville; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Pastor Dave Grogan officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



The family would like to say a special thank you to Nash Hospice & Palliative Care, Phyllis Leonard, Debbie Greene, Bea Rackley, Beverly Nines and especially Susan Greene.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern NC, 3737 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27612, or Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, 931 Anson Way, Ste. 206, Raleigh, NC 27615.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

