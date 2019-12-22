Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isaac Smith Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Service 2:00 PM Englewood United Methodist Church 300 S. Circle Drive Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROCKY MOUNT - Isaac Smith, Jr., age 96, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born in Enfield, North Carolina on September 1, 1923, he was the son of the late Isaac and Annie Pearl Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Shearin Smith; their son, Timothy Kent Smith and his wife, Derenda Medlin Smith; his granddaughter Jennifer Ann Smith; six brothers and one sister. He is also preceded in death by his close friend and companion, Barbara Goff.



Isaac was by definition a self-made man. With little education, he followed his passion for building. He built his first family home in 1948. After its completion, he went on to build many projects, including custom homes for over fifty years. Isaac was trusted and respected in the building industry for his integrity, honesty, and eye for perfection. He attributed his success to numerous homeowners who bragged about his work and his long hours of labor.



His work ethic was beyond the norm and his pride in his work was his true joy. With little advertising other than word of mouth, he became one of the most respected builders in Rocky Mount and surrounding areas, expanding his building to banks and small businesses. Isaac Smith was a charter member of Englewood United Methodist Church, where he loved to worship in the sanctuary that he built.



In 1957, he completed the Craft Motel, which was converted to the Battleboro Apartments ten years later. He and his wife Christine owned and operated the apartments for over seventy years. The Smiths ran the growing building business for over fifty years from an office on site.



Isaac's passion for building can be seen today in his beloved family home in Rocky Mount. The building of it was a labor of love and a family affair, taking the family's efforts every weekend and many nights after work for two years. Another source of great pride was his family's second home at Lake Gaston. Isaac carefully selected a lot and built the house to optimize the lake view. He enjoyed sitting on his swings on the pier and porch watching the lake and the evening sunsets.



Isaac is survived by his daughter, Ginger Craig Maynard and husband, Frank, of Rocky Mount; granddaughters Lindsay Craig Haneline of Mount Holly and Megan Craig West and husband, Philip, of Rolesville. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Carter-Reid West, Philip Edward (Tripp) West, III and Kylie Haneline, along with grandson Frank Maynard, II and wife Traci and their children, Banks and Emerson Maynard of Charlotte. Isaac is also survived by his brother, Herbert Smith of Enfield.



A celebration of Isaac's life will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Englewood United Methodist Church, 300 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, with Reverend Terry Williams officiating. A private burial will precede the service. The family will receive friends and relatives after the service in the fellowship hall of Englewood United Methodist Church.



The family expresses sincere gratitude to Isaac's loving caregivers: Pam Small, Tina Lewis, Althea Flowers, Donna Crickmore, and Donna Moss, who bestowed countless hours of love and care. The family wishes to thank UNC Nash Health Care Systems Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassion and professional care.



Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Englewood United Methodist Church, 300 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, and UNC Nash Health Care Systems Hospice and Palliative Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Ground Floor, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

