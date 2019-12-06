Jack Bissette
ROCKY MOUNT - Jack Bissette, 86, passed away December 2, 2019. He was born September 22, 1933 to the late Frank and Myrtie Bissette. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Jeannette Taylor Bissette; sister Ruby Bissette Joyner; brothers, J.B., A.J. and Bobby Bissette. He loved his family, fishing at Pamlico, storytelling, and hunting in his early years.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his sons, Andre Bissette and wife Carey and Mike Bissette and wife Marsha; grandchildren, Sarah Batchelor and husband Jared and Michelle St. Cyr and husband Mike; great grandchildren, Morgan and Brantley Batchelor and Logan St. Cyr; brothers, Bo and Frank Bissette and wife Betty; sister, Estelle Bissette Webb.
Visitation with family and friends will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00-2:45 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM in the Chapel with Rev. Seth Taylor officiating. Burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Elm City.
The family would like to thank Jack's caregiver, Patsy Pittman.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Bissette family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019