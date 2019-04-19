Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Dwayne Baucom Sr.. View Sign





ROCKY MOUNT - Jack Dwayne Baucom, Sr., age 62, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born in Wake County, NC on February 11, 1957, he was the son of the late Edward Baucom and Gloria Inge Baucom. He was also preceded in death by is son, Adam Baucom; and brother, Daniel "Danny" Baucom.



Jack leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Nicollette Jeffery and husband, Ryan, of Norfolk, VA; his son, Jack Dwayne Baucom, Jr. and companion, Brandy Goodman, of Kenly; his companion, Kathy Rivenbark of Rocky Mount; step children, Bradley Rivenbark and companion, Chelsea Hutsell, Angie Howard, Ashley Langford and husband, Kenneth, all of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by grandchildren, Kylee, Liam, Sidney, Abigail, Shana, Tyler, Brady, Zachary, Khloe, Quinten, Kandace, Moni, Kayla, Amara, Keagan, Kaiden, and Addilyn; brothers, Wittermyer Baucom of Lake Wales, FL and Ricky Baucom of Spring Hope; and his dog, Lucy.



The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.

1130 N. Winstead Ave

Rocky Mount , NC 27804

