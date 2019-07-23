Jackie Hart Sherrod
NASHVILLE - Jackie Hart Sherrod, 79, passed away July 22, 2019. She was born August 27, 1939 to the late Vance and Mavis Hart. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son Gary Ray Roberson. Jackie loved her family, animals and music. She worked at White's Tractor and Truck until retiring in 2017.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Ronnie Sherrod; grandchildren, Dustin Ray Roberson, Jessica Ann Bissette (Mickey), Tiffany Leigh Roberson and Travis Ray Roberson; great grandchildren, Ethan, Alley, Tyler, Gavin and Caleb; sister, Peggy Hart Smith (David).
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Pastor Woody Parrish officiating. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Maplewood Cemetery in Wilson, NC. Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Sherrod family and words of comfort may be shared at Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 23, 2019