Jacqueline Davis

Service Information
H.D. Pope Funeral Home - Roanoke Rapids
520 Smith Church St.
Roanoke Rapids, NC
27870
(252)-535-1228
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
H.D. Pope Funeral Home - Roanoke Rapids
520 Smith Church St.
Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
H.D. Pope Funeral Home - Roanoke Rapids
520 Smith Church St.
Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870
Interment
Following Services
Impact Pointe
Obituary
Jacqueline Davis

ROCKY MOUNT - Mrs. Jacqueline Davis, 56, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina died on June 10, 2019 at Nash UNC Health Care located in Rocky Mount, NC.

A Visitation will be held for Mrs. Davis on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow the visitation beginning at 12:00 noon. The Interment will immediately follow the service at Impact Pointe.

These professional services have been entrusted to H.D. Pope Funeral Home 325 Nash Street, Rocky Mount, NC.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 14, 2019
