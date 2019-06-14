Jacqueline Davis
ROCKY MOUNT - Mrs. Jacqueline Davis, 56, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina died on June 10, 2019 at Nash UNC Health Care located in Rocky Mount, NC.
A Visitation will be held for Mrs. Davis on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow the visitation beginning at 12:00 noon. The Interment will immediately follow the service at Impact Pointe.
These professional services have been entrusted to H.D. Pope Funeral Home 325 Nash Street, Rocky Mount, NC. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 14, 2019