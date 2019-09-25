Rocky Mount Telegram

James A. Batten

Service Information
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC
27896
(252)-237-7171
Obituary
ELM CITY - James A. Batten, 80, of the Temperance Hall Community, Elm City, died Monday, September 23, 2019, in his home.

The family will be at home, Sunday, September 29, 1:00 - 4:00 PM, and invite friends to visit them there. Disposition will be at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Schopf Batten; sons, Michael Batten (Lisa) of Temperance Hall, Andy Batten (Heidi) of Virginia Beach, VA, Bill Batten (Cookie) all of Suffolk, VA, Douglas Batten (Lois) of Chatham, VA; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers, Tommy Batten and Gene Batten, both of Chesapeake, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019
