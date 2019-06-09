Rocky Mount Telegram

Service Information
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
1130 N. Winstead Ave
Rocky Mount, NC
27804
(252)-451-8800
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Obituary
ROCKY MOUNT - James Alex Curtis, age 79, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by family at his home. Born in Martin County, NC, he was the son of the late Alvis Paul Curtis and Allie Mae Wynn Curtis. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Lynn Curtis; brothers, Marvin Curtis, AP Curtis, Lawrence Curtis, Jerry Curtis, and Stanley Curtis; and sisters, Nancy Gwarek and Barbara Hopkins.

James was one of ten children. He grew up and raised his own family in Martin County, living in Parmele for almost fifty years. After graduating from Robersonville High School in 1959, James worked on the family farm. He spent more than two decades working at Union Carbide and worked several more years at Nutri-Turf before his retirement. James was an avid hunter, known as "Rabbit Man" by his hunting buddies. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening. In later years, he put together puzzles and played Setback, Skipbo, and other card games competitively with family and friends. James loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A faithful member of Parmele Methodist Church, James served as a Sunday school teacher, as well as a leader in many other areas. James will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He leaves a lasting legacy for all that knew him.

James leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of almost 50 years, Minnie Roebuck Curtis; and daughter, Janet Gail Curtis. He is also survived by brothers, Richard Curtis and wife Patsy, and Mike Curtis; brother-in-law, Steve Roebuck and wife, Annette; sisters-in-law, Kay Curtis, Nancy Curtis, Ann Curtis, Janice Meyer and husband, Charles, and Alice Thomas and husband, Doug; as well as many loving nieces and nephews from both the Curtis and Roebuck families.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow the service at Martin Memorial Gardens, 12813 US Hwy. 64, Williamston, NC 27892. The family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home, and at other times at the home.

Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made in James's memory to the Methodist Home for Children Foundation, 1041 Washington St., Raleigh, NC 27605-1259.

Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made in James's memory to the Methodist Home for Children Foundation, 1041 Washington St., Raleigh, NC 27605-1259.

Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.

As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 9, 2019
