Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Allen Wooten Jr.. View Sign Service Information Carlisle Funeral Home 701 Hospital Drive Tarboro , NC 27886 (252)-823-0211 Send Flowers Obituary





TARBORO - James Allen Wooten, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep early in the morning of Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was the son of James Allen Wooten, Sr. and Ruth Morgan Wooten. He was born and raised in Tarboro, and it was there that he met and married the love of his life Sandra Jean Byrd Wooten on June 29, 1962.



Jimmy was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church scout troop and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He attended Tarboro High School, graduating in 1961. He went on to attend East Carolina University. He worked with Carolina Telephone and Telegraph Company for 23 years. He later went into the restaurant business for more than 8 years. After that time, he enjoyed working for Hardee's Corporation. Jimmy loved the water and boating along with collecting antiques and restoring old homes. He also was a founding Scoutmaster of the First Baptist Church's scout troop #553.



Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles. Surviving are his family: spouse Sandra, sister, June Wooten Newberry, sons James Allen Wooten, III (Kim), Thomas Christopher Wooten (Arlene), William Byrd Wooten, Sr. (Margaret Anne), Grandchildren: Jenny, Allen, Sarah, Tyler (Kaitlyn), Joshua, Jackson, Virginia, Isabella, Will and Jacob Wooten, Great-grandchildren: Olivia and Mason Boone. There are also some special caregivers from East Carolina Homecare, Shermaine Bandy, Carrie Thomas and Kia Cofield along with caregivers Angela Brewer and Lindsey Proctor with Kindred Hospice.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm at the home of Billy and Margaret Anne Wooten at 282 McNair Road in Tarboro. The memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church on Thursday, January 2 at 2:00pm with graveside burial to follow at Edgecombe Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to be given to the or First Baptist Church in Tarboro.



Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, 701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, NC 27886. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

James Allen Wooten, Jr.TARBORO - James Allen Wooten, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep early in the morning of Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was the son of James Allen Wooten, Sr. and Ruth Morgan Wooten. He was born and raised in Tarboro, and it was there that he met and married the love of his life Sandra Jean Byrd Wooten on June 29, 1962.Jimmy was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church scout troop and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He attended Tarboro High School, graduating in 1961. He went on to attend East Carolina University. He worked with Carolina Telephone and Telegraph Company for 23 years. He later went into the restaurant business for more than 8 years. After that time, he enjoyed working for Hardee's Corporation. Jimmy loved the water and boating along with collecting antiques and restoring old homes. He also was a founding Scoutmaster of the First Baptist Church's scout troop #553.Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles. Surviving are his family: spouse Sandra, sister, June Wooten Newberry, sons James Allen Wooten, III (Kim), Thomas Christopher Wooten (Arlene), William Byrd Wooten, Sr. (Margaret Anne), Grandchildren: Jenny, Allen, Sarah, Tyler (Kaitlyn), Joshua, Jackson, Virginia, Isabella, Will and Jacob Wooten, Great-grandchildren: Olivia and Mason Boone. There are also some special caregivers from East Carolina Homecare, Shermaine Bandy, Carrie Thomas and Kia Cofield along with caregivers Angela Brewer and Lindsey Proctor with Kindred Hospice.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm at the home of Billy and Margaret Anne Wooten at 282 McNair Road in Tarboro. The memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church on Thursday, January 2 at 2:00pm with graveside burial to follow at Edgecombe Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to be given to the or First Baptist Church in Tarboro.Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, 701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, NC 27886. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlislefuneralhome.com . As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.