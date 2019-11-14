Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Arthur Harrold. View Sign Service Information Joyners Funeral Home 4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway Wilson , NC 27896 (252)-237-3197 Send Flowers Obituary





James Arthur HarroldWILSON - Jim Harrold, beloved son, father, grandfather (DeDah), brother, uncle, brother-in-law, and Friend.Our charismatic Jim passed away at his North Carolina beach house, a place that he loved. He truly had it all; faith, confidence, intelligence, warmth and an abundance of enthusiasm.Born in Marion, Ohio, Jim grew up alongside his younger brother, Blair, on Lake Erie in Avon Lake, Ohio. He graduated from the Ohio State University College of Dentistry in 1966. He met and married Michele Griffith and they moved to Fort Hood, Texas, where he was appointed Captain in the United States Army Dental Corps.In 1968, they journeyed back to Ohio and were blessed with three children, Kristin, Jason, and Megan. In 1982, Jim, Michele and their children moved to Rocky Mount, to join his younger brother and his family and soon after, The Dental Care Center had its beginning.He was predeceased by his parents, Virginia and Raymond Harrold and his nephew, Adam Russell Harrold.James left behind to cherish his memory are his children, Kristin H. Leggett, Jason Harrold (Kassie), and Megan H. Latham (Chris) and his eight grandchildren; Hannah, Caroline and Ethan Leggett, Emerson, Dalton and Nash Harrold, and Eli and Jack Latham. Additionally, Blair and Alice Harrold, Michele Harrold, Saul Rangel, innumerable friends and other family members.The words of an obituary cannot begin to encompass the life of James Arthur Harrold. It cannot with absolute accuracy reflect his keen sense of humor or his quick wit. Those left behind will remember his generosity, his caring heart and larger than life persona. We will go forward, better for having known him and thanking God for a life well-lived.A visitation to celebrate his life will be held at Jim's home Friday evening, November 15th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 414 Sunset Road, Wilson at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16th.In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Adam Harrold Endowment Fund via the Rocky Mount Boys and Girls Club, PO Box 7394, Rocky Mount, North Carolina 27804.Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net . As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019

