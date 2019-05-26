James Blair Pridgen
CASTALIA - James Blair Pridgen, 87, passed away Friday May 24, 2019. He was born November 2, 1931 in Nash County to the late Saul and Annie Lee Pierce Pridgen. James loved his family, gardening and farming. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, Ida Pridgen; son, James Keith Pridgen; sister Ann Coggins.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 7:00PM in the chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with visitation to follow.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 26, 2019