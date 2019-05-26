Rocky Mount Telegram

James Blair Pridgen (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC
27856
(252)-459-0001
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC 27856
Obituary
James Blair Pridgen

CASTALIA - James Blair Pridgen, 87, passed away Friday May 24, 2019. He was born November 2, 1931 in Nash County to the late Saul and Annie Lee Pierce Pridgen. James loved his family, gardening and farming. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, Ida Pridgen; son, James Keith Pridgen; sister Ann Coggins.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 7:00PM in the chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with visitation to follow.

Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Pridgen family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.

As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 26, 2019
