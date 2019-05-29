James Bobby Braswell
NASHVILLE - James Bobby Braswell, 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 27, 2019. He was born in Nash County June 11, 1934 to the late Clarence and Betty Edwards Braswell. He was a lifetime member of Macedonia Baptist Church. James was loved by all.
He was preceded in death by his nephew, Kelly Eugene Braswell; brother-in-law, Rudolph Brantley; and a sister-in-law Hyacinth Braswell.
He is survived by brothers, Edward "Ed" Braswell (Barbara), and Warren Braswell; sister, Annie Laura Brantley; numerous nieces and nephews; and a longtime friend Nancy Eason.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Webb officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Braswell family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 29, 2019