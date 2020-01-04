James Bud Brantley
BAILEY - James Bud Brantley, 89 of Bailey passed away Thursday. Entombment will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday in Bailey Town Cemetery, Bailey. Rev. Gene Whitehouse will officiate.
James is survived by his sons, William "Willie" Brantley and wife, Angela of Wilson and Ricky Brantley and wife, Julie of Castalia; grandchildren, Adam Brantley and Michaela Brantley; great-grandchildren, Colton Brantley, Kambree Brantley, Lilly Brantley, Cooper Brantley, Hadley Brantley and Oliva Brantley and his brother, Johnny Brantley of Rocky Mount.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Jean Dawes Brantley and his son, James Edward Brantley.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net .
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 4, 2020