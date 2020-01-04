Rocky Mount Telegram

James Bud Brantley

Service Information
Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC
27896
(252)-237-3197
Entombment
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
Bailey Town Cemetery
Bailey, NC
Obituary
BAILEY - James Bud Brantley, 89 of Bailey passed away Thursday. Entombment will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday in Bailey Town Cemetery, Bailey. Rev. Gene Whitehouse will officiate.

James is survived by his sons, William "Willie" Brantley and wife, Angela of Wilson and Ricky Brantley and wife, Julie of Castalia; grandchildren, Adam Brantley and Michaela Brantley; great-grandchildren, Colton Brantley, Kambree Brantley, Lilly Brantley, Cooper Brantley, Hadley Brantley and Oliva Brantley and his brother, Johnny Brantley of Rocky Mount.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Jean Dawes Brantley and his son, James Edward Brantley.

Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net .

As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 4, 2020
