James Clinton Driver
ROCKY MOUNT - James Clinton Driver, 76, of Rocky Mount passed away Wednesday. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson. The Rev. Mack Taylor will officiate. A private burial will be held.
James was an veteran and served his county with honor and pride with U.S. Air Force. He was a long-time employee of Hines Equipment Company.
James is survived by his daughter, Ashley Vincent and husband, Drock of Greenville; sons, Brandon Driver and wife, Gwen of Raleigh and Todd Driver and wife, Donna of Lucama; grandchildren, Driver Vincent, Jennings Vincent, Caleb Driver, Joshua Driver, Anna Vincent, Lucy Vincent and his brother, Randy Driver and wife, Kathy of Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Catherine Driver; sister, Marjorie Garris and his brother, Eugene Driver.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 21, 2019