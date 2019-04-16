Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James David Edwards Jr.. View Sign





ROCKY MOUNT - James David Edwards Jr., age 90, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on May 21, 1928, he was the son of the late James David and Emma Mangum Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Ward Edwards and second wife, Phillis Womble Edwards; six sisters and four brothers.



James leaves behind to cherish his memory, sons, James David Edwards III, Anthony Scott Edwards, daughters, Ellen Edwards Kidd, Beth Edwards Duvall and Cathy Edwards Barnhardt. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and five step great grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Edwards (Deloris) and sister-in-law, Peggy Ward King.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home. Graveside service will at 3:30 PM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park with Pastor Travis Crocker officiating.



Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.

