James Dwight Baines
FARMVILLE - James Dwight Baines, 64, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 11am at Grace Baptist Church, Wilson. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Dwight grew up in the Spring Hope area of Nash County and was a graduate of Southern Nash High School. He worked 30 years at Parker TechSeal in Wilson as the laboratory manager and later worked at ABB in Pinetops in quality control. He loved music and played the bass in the Little Rock band.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dumie Baines; brothers, Royce, Willie and Larry Baines; and a sister, Hope King.
Dwight is survived by his daughters, Shannon Baines and fiance; Chris Huber, and Hannah Baines; grandson, Carter Huber, all of Farmville; sisters, Faye Batchelor and husband Leon of Wilson, Joy Castleton and husband Bill of Greenville and Pam Gardner of Rocky Mount; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 930-B Wellness Dr, Greenville, NC 27834.
