Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Englewood Presbyterian Church 100 Englewood Drive Rocky Mount , NC Memorial service 11:00 AM Englewood Presbyterian Church 100 Englewood Drive Rocky Mount , NC

James Edgar Moore



ROCKY MOUNT - James Edgar Moore passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 after a long and meaningful life. He was the son of the late William Nathaniel Moore and Ida Magnolia Mayo Moore of Pitt County. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Peggie T. Moore, brother Thomas Dail Moore, and sister Phyllis Moore Wood.



He is survived by his daughter Ashley Anne Moore and son Alan Douglas Moore both of Raleigh.



Edgar attended public schools in Greenville, NC and was an officer in the student government and in his class. Edgar received a degree in Accounting in 1959 and a law degree in 1962 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was in Sigma Nu Fraternity where he was elected Eminent Commander. After law school, Edgar entered the



Edgar and Peggie enjoyed traveling and frequently visited New York City for fine dining and the arts. Edgar was an entertaining and gifted storyteller making others smile and ponder on his thoughts. As a scholar and avid reader, he enjoyed a daily newspaper and current events. Edgar was a knowledgeable and astute financial investor who reveled in participating in the fluctuating stock market. His other hobbies included gardening, working in his yard, and exercising at the YMCA. As a member of Englewood Presbyterian Church, Ed served as an Elder and enjoyed studying the Bible to teach Bible Study and the Adult Sunday School Class.



Deepest appreciation is expressed to all of his many special friends, and especially to Robin Collins, Jamie Denton, Jan Faithful, and her son Dustin Faithful.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Englewood Presbyterian Church, 100 Englewood Drive, Rocky Mount, NC. A visitation will be at the Church Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:00 PM ~ 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Peggie T. Moore Culinary Arts Endowment Fund care of the Nash Community College Foundation, P. O. Box 7488, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Moore family and words of comfort may be shared at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

U.S. Marine Corps and attended boot camp and basic training at Quantico, Virginia. He was a commissioned Second Lieutenant and served as a Line Officer until 1965 when he was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. Edgar moved to Rocky Mount in 1965 and established a successful law office practicing law for over 50 years. During his well-respected career, Edgar was an active member of the American Bar Association, North Carolina Bar Association, North Carolina State Bar, Seventh Judicial District Bar Association, and North Carolina Bar Association. In addition, Edgar served on the NC Bar Association Board of Governors, Chair of the Family Law Section, and many years on the Bar Association Endowment Committee. He founded the "30" Lawyers which was 30 attorneys with the reputation of being the best family lawyers in North Carolina and still exists decades after its beginning. Due to his expertise and experience, Edgar was often invited to be a presenter at family law seminars. Other special recognitions included being honored as a North Carolina Super Lawyer and a member of the Best Lawyers in America. In civic life, Edgar shared his time and leadership as Chair of the local Boards of Southern Bank and First Citizens Bank. He also served several terms as Chair of the Nash County Republican Party. Edgar was a former board director with the United Way of Rocky Mount. His passion for education led him to Chair the Nash Community College Board of Trustees and NCC Foundation and President of the North Carolina Association of Community College Trustees. As a legacy to their commitment to quality teaching and lifelong learning, Edgar and his wife Peggie established endowments at Nash Community College for the J. Edgar and Peggie T. Moore Excellence in Teaching and Staff Awards and the Peggie T. Moore Endowed Chair of Culinary Arts. Their support of the College encouraged and influenced many others to also give the gift of education.

