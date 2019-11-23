James Ellis Finch
ROCKY MOUNT - James Ellis Finch, 76, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was born in Franklin County, August 24, 1943 to the late John Ellis Finch and Pearl Burnette Vick. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by brothers John and Glenn Finch and a sister, Lynn McKinny.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joyce Finch; sons James Paul Finch (Teresa), James Vernon Finch (Penny); step-daughter, Paula Haste (Stuart); sister, Judy Stevens; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 23, 2019