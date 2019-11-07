Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Emmons "Jim" Gibson. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" Emmons Gibson



ROCKY MOUNT - James "Jim" Emmons Gibson, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born in DeKalb County, Indiana on November 2, 1946, he was the son of the late Glenn Emmons Gibson and Graple Bartholomew Gibson.



Jim was a 1965 graduate of Hamilton High School in Hamilton, Indiana and graduated from Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering. He later received his Master of Science in Management from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland. His attention to detail led him throughout life in serving as various roles in local businesses such as being the Director of Engineering at Cummins International, working for Black & Decker as a Quality Manager, and ultimately starting his own quality consulting company, Carolina Quality Institute in which he served as its' President until his retirement. As a result of his selfless service and dedication, in 1993 former North Carolina Governor Jim Hunt presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award for Jim's contributions to the State of North Carolina.



Jim was devoted to volunteering his time throughout the community by sharing his passion to DJ for various singles groups, senior centers on Sunday afternoons, and other local dancing events of which he also enjoyed attending as well. He was an avid fisherman and hunter in his spare time, he enjoyed following Barton College's Bulldogs basketball, along with being a member of the Shriner's Club and being a Mason. Jim had a special place in his heart for the Christmas Season as he would often depict Santa Clause and visit many senior homes and other community events and places. Of life's many cherished memories, his fondest was that of his children and grandchildren. Jim served as a Cub Scout committee member, as well as volunteered as his son's little league baseball and basketball coach where he shared the love of the game with his children as well as many other young players. Whether it was being his grandchildren's biggest fan at any number of basketball or baseball games, or spending time with them at the family vacation home in Lake Gaston, every moment Jim spent with them was a memory he held dear.



Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory, sons, John Gibson and wife, Kathleen, of Rocky Mount and Matt Gibson and wife, Kristin, of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jacob and Joseph Gibson and Skyler and Nash Gibson; siblings, Mona Gibson Beatty and husband, David, Glaze Gibson and wife Mary Beth, Glenda Gibson Palmer and husband Don, and Steve Gibson and wife, Tana; former wife Catherine Gibson; several nieces and nephews; his dear friend, Myrna Joyner; and his beloved dog, Bear.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be the evening before on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 West Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

