James Frederick Potts
ROCKY MOUNT - James Frederick Potts, age 62, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA on September 16, 1957, he was the son of the late Joseph Potts, Jr. and Jean Flagler Potts. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Potts, III.
James graduated from North Carolina Wesleyan College. He worked in the field of Information Technology with Planters Bank, Hardees, and QVC. James will truly be missed by all who knew him.
James leaves behind to cherish his memory, sister, Linda Hague and husband, Richard, of Breckenridge, CO; and nephews and niece, Michael Potts, Bradford Potts, and Alison Hague.
A Celebration of James' Life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:30 PM at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 301 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Father George Greer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one's .
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019