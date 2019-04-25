James Gregory "Greg" Walker, Sr.
SCOTLAND NECK - James Gregory "Greg" Walker, Sr., age 72, of Scotland Neck, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Greg was born on June 21, 1946 to Jack and Florence Walker. He served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was married to his late wife, Barbara Ann, for thirty-four years until her death 2004. Greg had a passion for farming and was blessed to farm throughout his life. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rocky Mount. Greg was a mason and a member of the Halifax #2 Lodge.
Also preceding Greg in death are his mother, Florence Butler Walker; his father, Jack Tillery Walker; and his sister, Fay Walker Fitzgerald.
Greg is survived by his wife, Beverly Hancock Carter Walker; a son, James Gregory "Greg" Walker, Jr. and his wife Jan Marie of Cleveland, TN; a daughter, Jennifer Gail Walker of Raleigh; a step-daughter, Beth Carter Burchell and her husband Greg of Scotland Neck; two grandchildren, Anastasia and Alexander Hanes of Cleveland, TN; and a brother, Jack Dempsey Walker and his wife Sigrid of Oriental. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Elmwood Cemetery in Enfield, with Rev. Brandon Dees officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to Home Health and Hospice of Halifax, 220 Smith Church Road, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870, directly to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, directly to the ALS Association North Carolina Chapter, 4 North Blount Street, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601, or online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search then type Greg Walker.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his buddy, Justin White.
Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck is handling the arrangements for the Walker family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.letchworthsykesfs.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
