Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Battleboro United Methodist Church
James "Jimmie" Haverson Ward, Jr.
BATTLEBORO - James "Jimmie" Haverson Ward, Jr., age 85, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on September 10, 1933, he was the son of the late James Haverson Ward, Sr. and Geneva Ham Ward. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Bettie Ward and Joann Ward Parks.
Jimmie grew up on the family farm outside of Battleboro. He attended Whitakers School, graduating in 1952. Jimmie went to Chowan College where he played football in 1953. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1953 and served in Korea. Jimmie started work for Carolina Telephone in 1955 and went back to farming in 1973. He was a member of Battleboro United Methodist Church, served on the Nash County Farm Bureau Board for 38 years, and was a member of the Roanoke and Tar River Gun Club.
Jimmie leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 61 years, Joan Mixon Ward; children, Laura Ward Flye and husband, Randy, of Battleboro; James Haverson Ward, III and wife, Susan, of Columbia, SC and Steven Michael Ward and wife, Lisa, of Battleboro. He is also survived by grandchildren, Andrea Flye Hudson and husband, Justin, Matthew Ward and wife, Lauren, Marci Flye Vick and husband, Kurt, Travis Ward and wife, Emily, and Adam Ward and wife, Carey; great-grandchildren, Maggie and Braxton Hudson and Cannon and Mixon Ward; brother, Raymond Ward and wife, Cynthia, of Simpsonville, SC; and brother-in-law, Alton Parks of Battleboro.
A Celebration of Jimmie's Life will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Battleboro United Methodist Church, 229 E. Battleboro Ave., Battleboro, NC 27809 with Rev. Earl Cochran officiating. A visitation will immediately follow the service until 4:00 PM in the Battleboro United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Battleboro United Methodist Church, 229 E. Battleboro Ave., Battleboro, NC 27809.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Aug. 16, 2019
