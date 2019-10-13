Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James John Pappas



NASHVILLE - James John Pappas passed away Oct. 1, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC. Born May 30, 1934 in Winston Salem, NC. He was the son of the late John and Berchie Pappas.



Jimmy was a member of Nashville United Methodist Church. He graduated by from Gray High School in Winston Salem. He became a Golden Gloves Boxer and was known as " The Golden Greek". He was later inducted in the the North Carolina Boxing Hall of Fame. He also proudly served in the Army. After leaving the Army he began working in the Food Service Business. He was the Food Service Administer in many Hospitals over the years and retired from Nash General Hospital in 1997.



He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carolyn Bauguss Pappas, three daughters, Demetria



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

James John PappasNASHVILLE - James John Pappas passed away Oct. 1, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC. Born May 30, 1934 in Winston Salem, NC. He was the son of the late John and Berchie Pappas.Jimmy was a member of Nashville United Methodist Church. He graduated by from Gray High School in Winston Salem. He became a Golden Gloves Boxer and was known as " The Golden Greek". He was later inducted in the the North Carolina Boxing Hall of Fame. He also proudly served in the Army. After leaving the Army he began working in the Food Service Business. He was the Food Service Administer in many Hospitals over the years and retired from Nash General Hospital in 1997.He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carolyn Bauguss Pappas, three daughters, Demetria Smith , Teresa Bosworth, Tina Flowers (Jerry), seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Jimmy's life will be held at a later date.As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close