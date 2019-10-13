James John Pappas
NASHVILLE - James John Pappas passed away Oct. 1, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC. Born May 30, 1934 in Winston Salem, NC. He was the son of the late John and Berchie Pappas.
Jimmy was a member of Nashville United Methodist Church. He graduated by from Gray High School in Winston Salem. He became a Golden Gloves Boxer and was known as " The Golden Greek". He was later inducted in the the North Carolina Boxing Hall of Fame. He also proudly served in the Army. After leaving the Army he began working in the Food Service Business. He was the Food Service Administer in many Hospitals over the years and retired from Nash General Hospital in 1997.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carolyn Bauguss Pappas, three daughters, Demetria Smith, Teresa Bosworth, Tina Flowers (Jerry), seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Jimmy's life will be held at a later date.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019