James Lee Smith, Sr.
NASHVILLE - James Lee Smith Sr., 61, passed away February 5, 2020. He was born February 1, 1959 to the late Frank Smith and Mary Honeycutt.
James is survived by his sons, James Lee Smith Jr. and fiance; Kristina Franklin and Chris Smith and wife Crystal; daughter Jenna Lynn Smith; grandchildren, Ava Baldwin, Kayleigh Smith and Richard Smith; sister Teresa Sanders and husband Jerry.
A visitation with family and friends will be held 2:00pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
A visitation with family and friends will be held 2:00pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 7, 2020