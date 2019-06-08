Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Maurice "Jim" Ayers. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC View Map Funeral service 2:30 PM Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" Maurice Ayers



WHITAKERS - James "Jim" Maurice Ayers, age 78, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on February 11, 1941, he was the son of the late James Haskey Ayers and Daisey Ruth Newell. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ron Ayers and Malcom Bunn "Mike" Ayers; and sisters, Lettie Ruth Snead and Marie Evans.



Jim retired from ABF Freight, formally Carolina Trucking, with over 30 years of dedicated service. He earned the Lifetime Moose for 50 Years of Dedication Award "Loyal Order of the Moose" Lodge 938 in Rocky Mount. Jim was a licensed pilot and loved to fly, enjoyed riding motorcycles, and playing the guitar. He was a family man, and cherished his family. Jim loved nothing better than spending time with them. He was a dedicated husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.



Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 59 years, Diane Jordan Ayers; and daughter, Pamela Ayers Flanagan and husband, Timothy. He is also survived by grandchildren, James, Daniel, and Haskey Barnes, and Jessica Flanagan Curtis and husband, Sidney; six great-grandchildren; brother, Fred Ayers and wife, Susan; sister, Connie Hicks and husband, Robert; brothers-in-law, Bob Snead and Cudearl Evans; sisters-in-law, Ann Ayers and Rita Ayers; and many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Alan Williams officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

James "Jim" Maurice AyersWHITAKERS - James "Jim" Maurice Ayers, age 78, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on February 11, 1941, he was the son of the late James Haskey Ayers and Daisey Ruth Newell. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ron Ayers and Malcom Bunn "Mike" Ayers; and sisters, Lettie Ruth Snead and Marie Evans.Jim retired from ABF Freight, formally Carolina Trucking, with over 30 years of dedicated service. He earned the Lifetime Moose for 50 Years of Dedication Award "Loyal Order of the Moose" Lodge 938 in Rocky Mount. Jim was a licensed pilot and loved to fly, enjoyed riding motorcycles, and playing the guitar. He was a family man, and cherished his family. Jim loved nothing better than spending time with them. He was a dedicated husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 59 years, Diane Jordan Ayers; and daughter, Pamela Ayers Flanagan and husband, Timothy. He is also survived by grandchildren, James, Daniel, and Haskey Barnes, and Jessica Flanagan Curtis and husband, Sidney; six great-grandchildren; brother, Fred Ayers and wife, Susan; sister, Connie Hicks and husband, Robert; brothers-in-law, Bob Snead and Cudearl Evans; sisters-in-law, Ann Ayers and Rita Ayers; and many nieces and nephews.A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Alan Williams officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close