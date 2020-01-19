Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James McSwain Satterfield Jr.. View Sign Service Information James Crowder Funeral Home 111 East Medical Center Boulevard Webster , TX 77598 (281)-280-9000 Memorial service 11:00 AM Moody First United Methodist Church Galveston , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James McSwain Satterfield, Jr.



SAN LEON - James McSwain Satterfield Jr., 66, of San Leon, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He died from complications from Alzheimer's, a cruel disease that he had fought for eight years. Jim and his wife owned and operated Marsh Marine in Kemah, Texas, a boat dry storage and do-it-yourself boat repair business. Jim also transported boats over land which resulted in many wonderful trips for Jim and Tay.



Jim is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Mary Taylor Cutchin ("Tay") of San Leon, Texas. Also surviving are his daughter, Kaitlyn Satterfield Thompson and husband, Evan Thompson of Houston, Texas; son, James McSwain Satterfield III of Webster, Texas; grandson, Jameson McSwain Satterfield of Webster, Texas; mother, Jacqueline Creef Satterfield of Seabrook, Texas; sister, Lee Satterfield Turner and husband, Mark Turner of Seabrook, Texas; and nephew, E.J. Turner of Seabrook, Texas.



A memorial service celebrating Jim's life will be held at Moody First United Methodist Church in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am.



The family wishes to thank Pam Williams, Jim's caregiver, of Friendswood Personal Care Home in Friendswood, Texas for her devoted and comforting care. The family also thanks the nurses and chaplain from Seasons Hospice of Pasadena, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Moody First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, Texas 77551 or , 6055 South Loop East, Houston, Texas 77087.



