James Ray Lamm
NASHVILLE - James Ray Lamm, age 78, passed away Sunday evening, May 19, 2019 at his home.
He is survived by his devoted wife of fifty-four years, Martha C. Lamm; children, Laurie Lamm Weston (Butch) of Washington, NC, Karen Lamm Cardinale (Sonny) of Rocky Mount, James Ronald "Ron" Lamm (Laura) of Castalia, Joni Lamm Brantley (Ben) of Rocky Mount, and Kimberly Lamm Baines of Elm City; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother; three sisters; and a host of family friends and extended relatives.
The family will receive friends 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm, Wednesday, May 22 at Davis-Little Funerals, 2129 Lawrence Circle, Rocky Mount.
Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com
Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 22, 2019