James Steven Smith
FARMVILLE - James Steven Smith, age 76, passed away on January 3, 2020. He was born August 24, 1943 in Trion, GA. He was the son of the late Lewis H. and Imogene G. Smith of Rome, GA. Steven was preceded in death by his brother, C. Stanley Smith of Raleigh.
Steven graduated from Berry Academy, Mount Berry, GA in 1961, and was a graduate of Berry College, Mount Berry, GA 1965. Following employment with the Trust Company of GA in Atlanta for one year, he enlisted in the US Navy in 1966, serving as a Supply Corps Officer in the Atlantic fleet, seeing duty aboard a US Navy destroyer on a cruise around South America working with various South American natives and a tour of duty off the coast of Vietnam. Following military service, he was employed by PPG Industries, Burlington Industries, Industrial Electric Sales and Service, and Halifax County, NC Public Schools as a Finance Officer from where he retired in 2005. During retirement he worked part time as an Accountant for the Frederick E. Turnage Chapter of the American Red Cross in Rocky Mount. He was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church in Rocky Mount, having held several different offices in the church.
He is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Smith Dolde and husband, Nathan of Farmville, son, Steven Christopher Smith and wife, Ashley of Winterville; brother, David S. Smith and wife, Hollie of Rockmart, GA; sister-in-law, Janemarie A. Smith of Raleigh; step-son, Kevin L. Smith of Rocky Mount; grandsons, Mason Dolde, Noah Smith and Matthew Smith; and granddaughters, Bella Grace Dolde and Winnie Smith.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday at 3:00 P.M. at Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, Turnage Chapter, 326 S. Franklin Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020