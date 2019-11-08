Pastor James Whitaker, Jr.
ENFIELD - Pastor James Whitaker, Jr., 66, of Enfield, North Carolina died on November 2, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center located in Greenville, NC.
He was the Pastor of New Beginning By Faith Ministries.
He is survived by his wife, Reverend Bettie Whitaker, four children, Sam (Renee), Keitha (Marsha), Jermaine (Joyce), and Perchell, 8 grandchildren, 4 sisters, 4 brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Visitation will be held for Pastor Whitaker on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm at New Bethel Baptist Church in Enfield. Funeral services will follow the visitation beginning at 1:00 pm. The Interment will immediately follow the service in the Elmwood Cemetery. These professional services have been entrusted to H.D. Pope Funeral Home, 325 Nash Street, Rocky Mount, NC.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 8, 2019