AVENTON - Jane Edwards Saunders, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her four children on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Born in Durham County, NC on May 31, 1933, she was the only child of the late Dorsey H. Edwards and Pearl Ervin Edwards. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William Gray Saunders.



Jane was proud to claim Red Oak as her hometown. She graduated Red Oak High School and fondly remembered her days there as a high school cheerleader. Jane graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Greensboro College and Women's College where she received a Master's Degree in Home Economics. After teaching high school in Madison, NC, she returned to Nash County where she worked for Cooperative Extension. Jane married William Gray Saunders in December 1963 and became a homemaker in the Aventon community where she raised her family. She was an active member of Fishing Creek Baptist Church where she graciously served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and choir member. Jane will be remembered for her commitment to serving the Lord and her family in so many ways.



Jane leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Tara Parker of Swansboro and Melanie Lucero and husband, Mark, of Aventon; sons, William Dorsey Saunders and wife, Anne Marie, of Aventon and Jay Saunders and wife, Laurie, of Winterville. She is also survived by grandchildren, Grayson Parker Conklin, Hannah Lucero, Logan Lucero, Olen Lucero, Jackson Saunders, and Sam Saunders; brother-in-law, Ben M. Saunders of Burlington; and sisters-in-law, Mary Louise Atkins of Aventon and Lucy Saunders of Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Fishing Creek Baptist Church, 15150 Avent Road, Whitakers, NC, 27891 with Rev. Keith Griffin officiating. Burial will follow the service at Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be from 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM prior to the service in the Sanctuary of Fishing Creek Baptist Church.



The family appreciates the loving care provided by the staff at Brekenridge Retirement Center.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fishing Creek Baptist Church, 15150 Avent Road, Whitakers, NC, 27891.



