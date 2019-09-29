Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Elizabeth King Fleming. View Sign Service Information Blaylock Funeral Home 203 North Front Street Warrenton , NC 27589 (252)-257-3175 Funeral service 11:00 AM Bethlehem United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary





ARCOLA - Jane Elizabeth King Fleming, 80, died on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Brekenridge Assisted Living in Rocky Mount. She was born the daughter of the late Harvey Beck and Mary Edwards "Janie" King. Jane Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Hunter Fleming.



Mrs. Fleming was a loving homemaker and merchant at Fleming's Grocery in Arcola and was a longtime member of the Bethlehem United Methodist Church.



Rev. Doug Geeting will conduct funeral services at 11:00 am on Monday, September 30th at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



She is survived by her daughter, Brigitte Fleming Langston and husband Joe; and her grandchildren, Joseph Beck Langston and wife Beth, Braden Fleming Langston and wife Rebecca and their daughter, Madelyn Sue Langston.



The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Clinton Capps, NC 43, Warrenton, NC 27589 or to the Nash UNC Hospice, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Sunday, September 29th at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at

