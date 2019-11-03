Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Martin Pendergrass. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROCKY MOUNT - Janice Martin Pendergrass, "Jann", age 70 years young, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, October 22, 2019 in her home surrounded by all of her family.



She was born in Northampton County on October 4, 1949 to Carl W. Martin and Mary M. Ellis. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son "T.J." Pen- dergrass, great-grand-daughter Norah Kaplan, and her precious furba- bies Binky and Prissy. And I'm certain she attempting to hold all four of them in her arms at once.



She is survived by her devoted, lifelong companion and soulmate, Shady "Rhett" Bennett and their fur baby Bailey Bennett, neither of which ever lefther side.



She is survived by her daughters, Beth Blanchard and companion Keith Johnson of Wilson; Lisa Erb and husband Christopher Erb of Nashville; Aimee Pendergrass and fiance; Paul Tremlett of Rocky Mount.



Grandchildren Brittni Kaplan and Husband Mike Kaplan of Wilson, Hannah Erb and Cameron Erb, Liam Tremlett and Elliot Tremlett.



Great-grandchildren Jace, Lola, Willow, and Cy, of Wilson.



And last, but certainly not least, Best Friend and Hospital Co-hort, Becky Walker.



Jann spent the better part of her life looking out for and helping others. She spent her early adult years working at Community Hospital in Rocky Mount until the day they closed their doors. During that time, she was always having toy drives and clothing and food drives for children and families in need. Even that wasn't enough for her. She was always rescuing animals and wouldn't stop until she found them great homes which a lot of times ended up being our home. She then worked at Heritage Hospital for over 20 years before retiring.



Jann has been an amazing warrior through her battle with cancer but managed to offer hope and support to others at Duke and through social media.



She has always been a vivacious, spunky, full of life angel on this earth until her last dying day.



With that being said, in lieu of fowers, PLEASE donate money or food to your local animal shelter or adopt a fur baby to always be by your side.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

