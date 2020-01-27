Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Robbins Bunn. View Sign Service Information Joyners Funeral Home 4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway Wilson , NC 27896 (252)-237-3197 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:15 PM First Baptist Church 311 Nash Street N Wilson , NC View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM First Baptist Church 311 Nash Street N Wilson , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Robbins Bunn



WILSON - Janice Robbins Bunn, 84 of Wilson passed away Friday. Her funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, Wilson.



The family will receive friends Wednesday prior to the service from 12 - 1:15 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 311 Nash Street N, Wilson.



Janice was a lady of many talents, she was the editor of the Spring Hope Enterprise, Owner of a professional Communication PR and Advertising Company, she was the first women to serve on the Nash General Hospital Board for eleven years and for eight years on the Board of Nash Day Hospital, past member of Wilson Luncheon Lions, and the Wilson Optimist Club, President of the Wilson Outreach Advocacy for the Blind, and she was a member of the First Baptist Church. Janice loved the beach, but more she loved her family and friends with all she had. She will be greatly missed and thought of often with wonderful memories that will bring a smile to her loved ones.



Janice is survived by her daughter, Linda Bunn Griffin of Wilson; son, William Ernest Bunn and wife, Karen of Tarboro; grandsons, William Fenner Griffin, III, MD and wife, Lauren of Alexandria, Virginia and Harrison Daniel Griffin of Raleigh; granddaughter, Caroline Faithful Mills and husband, Jon of Tarboro; great-grandson, Sullivan Fenner Griffin of Alexandria, Virginia; her sister, Augusta George of Knoxville, Tennessee and several loving nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Ernest Bunn; parents, John and Julia Rica Robbins and her siblings, Rachel Faircloth, Edna Bunn, Eris Laney and John L. Robbins.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Janice's memory to First Baptist Church, PO Box 1467, Wilson, North Carolina 27894 or The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 930 Wellness Drive, Greenville, North Carolina 27834.



Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

