ROCKY MOUNT - Jason Gregory Pridgen, 39, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born May 2, 1980 in Nash County. He loved his family, music, and fishing. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Cleveland and Jerri Watson; and paternal grandparents, Harvey "Shorty" and Hazel Pridgen.

He is survived by his parents, Greg and Linda Pridgen; wife of 13 years, Amy Cockrell Pridgen; sons, Landon Cole Pridgen, Jordan Hodges, and Austin Peele; daughter, Haley Peele; grandchild, Jane Peele; sister, Valerie Dee Price (Justin).

A visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 am. to 11:00 am. at Cornerstone Funeral Home. The Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. with Rev. David Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Landon Cole Pridgen Educational Trust, P.O. Box 291, Sharpsburg, NC. 27878.

Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Pridgen family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.

