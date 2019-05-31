Jasper Lee "Jack" Pridgen
ROCKY MOUNT - Jasper Lee "Jack" Pridgen, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born February 4, 1925 in Nash County to the late Ben and Pearl Pridgen. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Christal Wells Pridgen; brothers, Buddy Pridgen, Junior Pridgen and James Pridgen; sisters, Myrtie Pridgen, Mattie Williams and Doris Burgess Hall. He was the oldest of eleven children and proudly served in the US Navy 1945-1946. Jack owned and operated Jacks Grocery on Hwy 97 for 50 years and was a charter member of West Mount Fire Department.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Jackie Batchelor(Ronnie Jones) and Jenny Hopkins(Steve); grandchildren Spencer Batchelor(Michelle), Amy Batts(Jeff), Stephanie Stroud(Kevin) and Lee Hopkins(Hannah); great granchildren, Jenna and Ryan Batchelor, Justin and Dillon Batts, Cameron Braswell(Stephanie), Mary Kathryn, Lucy and Earl Stroud, Eden and Eliza Hopkins; great great grandson, Elliott; "Lady Friend" Jackie Bailey; numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to caregivers, Amy Batchelor and Jackie Bailey.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Hopkins officiating. The visitation will follow the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of ones choice.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Pridgen family. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 31, 2019