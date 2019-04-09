Jean Allyn Coley Walker



NASHVILLE - Jean Allyn Coley Walker, 71, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.



She was born in Nash County May 8, 1947 to the late Raymond Coley and Myrtle Harper Coley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Samuel Cash and a sister, Linda Collins.



She is survived by son, Chris Cash (Anne), daughter, Carolyn Tharrington (Sherwood), grandchildren Samantha Cash, Jacob Cash, Tabitha Alley (Shannon); great grandson, Liam Alley; brother, Raymond Coley, Jr. (Penny), sisters Brenda Coley, Barbara Blanchard (Richard), and Louise Hayes (Wayne).



The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home 6:00 ~ 8:00 p.m.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Pastor Raymond Coley, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Coley Family Cemetery, Nashville.



Burial will follow at Coley Family Cemetery, Nashville.


